Eriksson Ek registered two assists in a 5-1 win over Seattle on Monday.

Eriksson Ek is going through a productive stretch, providing a goal and nine points over his last seven outings. That gives him 23 goals and 58 points in 74 contests this season. Eriksson Ek has already comfortably beaten his previous career high of 49 points, and he still might reach his personal best of 26 markers.