Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Headed back to minors
Eriksson Ek was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Thursday.
Eriksson Ek will spend the All-Star break in the minors in order to continue playing and log some additional minutes. Considering the youngster averaged just 9:55 of ice time in his previous five contests, he no doubt could benefit from some added play time. If Eric Fehr (undisclosed) is cleared to play ahead of the team's Feb. 1 tilt against Dallas, it will likely come down to either Eriksson Ek or Luke Kunin for a spot on the 23-man roster.
