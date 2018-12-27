Eriksson Ek will be shipped back to AHL Iowa following the end of the roster freeze, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Eriksson Ek spent the Wild's last game watching from the press box, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him heading back to the minors. The center is bogged down in a 16-game goal drought during which he has tallied a mere two assists. With Matthew Dumba (pectoral) out long term, Minnesota will likely use the roster spot vacated by Eriksson Ek to bring in another defenseman.