Eriksson Ek scored a goal on four shots and dished an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Eriksson has back-to-back multi-point games after he also posted two points versus the Ducks on Wednesday. In Friday's contest, the Swede converted on a Jordan Greenway assist in the first period before returning the favor on the empty-netter in the final minute of the game. Eriksson Ek is up to three goals, two helpers, 18 shots and a plus-6 rating through five outings. A first-round pick from 2015, Eriksson Ek may be starting to turn some heads in the fantasy game.