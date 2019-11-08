Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Helpers in three straight games
Eriksson Ek generated an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Sharks.
Eriksson Ek has produced an assist in each of the last three games. The Swedish center is up to five points and 26 hits in 13 appearances this year.
More News
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Assists on game-tying goal•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Scores in first game back•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Ready for Saturday's contest•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Could return Saturday•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Surfaces on IR•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Will miss 1-2 weeks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.