Eriksson Ek notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Eriksson Ek has a point in three straight contests (two goals, one assist). The 28-year-old center's increase in productivity has come with a move to the top line. He hasn't been able to replicate his numbers from the last two years, but he has nine goals, 14 helpers, 101 shots on net, 60 hits and a plus-8 rating over 37 appearances. Eriksson Ek should continue to offer supporting offense and a physical edge for fantasy.