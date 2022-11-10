Eriksson Ek logged a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Eriksson Ek's goal drought stretched to seven games, but he's managed five assists in that span. The 25-year-old center has 10 points (four on the power play), 45 shots, 19 hits, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating in 13 contests this season. As a strong net-front presence on the top power-play unit, Eriksson Ek shouldn't have to wait too long to get back in the goal column.