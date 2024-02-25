Eriksson Ek (undisclosed) went down awkwardly along the boards in the third period and did not finish Saturday's game versus the Kraken, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Given the late nature of the injury in the Wild's road-trip finale, an update on Eriksson Ek may not be available until the team returns home. The center had an assist Saturday, his 15th point over the last eight contests and his 54th point through 58 outings overall. It would be a huge absence if Eriksson Ek is forced to miss any time.