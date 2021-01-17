Eriksson Ek scored a goal on five shots and was plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win versus Los Angeles. He also won nine of 17 faceoffs (52.9 percent).

With the Wild trailing 3-1 after two periods, Eriksson Ek buried a rebound in the opening minute of the frame for the first of three straight Minnesota goals. It was the first goal of the year for the 23-year-old, who had eight goals and 29 points in 62 games in 2019-20. The 2015 first-round draft pick has yet to establish himself as a reliable offensive contributor and is not a fantasy viable fantasy option.