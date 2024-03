Eriksson Ek (undisclosed) didn't finish Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes, and there was no update on his status after the contest, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The nature of Eriksson Ek's injury is not known. The 27-year-old's status should be updated prior to Thursday's game versus the Ducks. If he can't play, Adam Beckman might enter the lineup, while Marco Rossi would be in line for a bigger role.