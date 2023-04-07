site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Injured on shot block
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Eriksson Ek (lower body) won't finish Thursday's game versus the Penguins.
Eriksson Ek was hurt blocking a shot in the second period. He should be considered day-to-day prior to Saturday's game versus the Blues.
