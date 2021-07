Eriksson Ek signed an eight-year, $42 million extension with the Wild on Friday.

Eriksson Ek broke out in his age-23 season, recording career-best marks for goals (19) while adding in 11 assists for a career-high 30 points to go along with a plus-16 rating. He has been rewarded for those efforts with a long-term deal that will keep him in Minnesota through the 2028-29 season.