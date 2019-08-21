Eriksson Ek agreed to terms on a two-year, $2.975 million deal with Minnesota on Wednesday.

Eriksson Ek was limited to a mere 58 games last season due to injuries, but still managed to notch seven goals and seven helpers along the way. If he can stay healthy this year, the Swedish center should be in line for a top-six role which figures to see him crest the 20-point mark for the first time in his career.