Eriksson Ek plans to be ready for training camp in the fall after trying to play through a broken fibula during the postseason, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Eriksson Ek was injured April 6 against Pittsburgh and only logged one shift in the playoffs during Minnesota's first-round series loss to Dallas. He attempted to play through the injury before opting for surgery. Eriksson Ek produced 23 goals and a career-high 61 points in 78 games during the regular season in 2022-23.