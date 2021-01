Eriksson Ek scored a goal on three shots and won 11 of 18 faceoffs (61.1 percent) in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

The 23-year-old collected his fourth goal in the last six games when he spoiled Cal Petersen's shutout bid with a nifty wraparound on his backhand early in the third period. The 2015 first-rounder seems to be blossoming offensively after totalling just 21 goals over his first three full NHL seasons.