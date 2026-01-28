Eriksson Ek scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Eriksson Ek recorded both points in the third period. He scored to get the Wild within a goal and then set up Jared Spurgeon's tying tally with 2:02 left in regulation. Eriksson Ek has three points over his last two games and looks to be back up to speed after a six-game absence due to a lower-body injury. For the season, the center has 13 goals, 35 points, 141 shots on net, 74 hits and a plus-15 rating through 48 appearances in a top-six role.