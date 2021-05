Eriksson Ek scored the game-winning goal and had four shots in Sunday's 1-0 overtime win over Vegas in Game 1. He also had five hits and three blocks.

Eriksson Ek found himself all alone in the slot and his shot attempt deflected off Vegas defenseman Alec Martinez and past netminder Marc-Andre Fleury just 3:20 into overtime. Eriksson Ek scored a 19 times during the regular season, more than doubling his previous career high, as Minnesota's No. 1 center.