Eriksson Ek did not have a shot on goal in Thursday's loss at Colorado. He was on the ice for just two shot attempts while Colorado had 17 shot attempts while he was on the ice, TheAthletic.com reports.

The third line with Eriksson Ek, Charlie Coyle and Jordan Greenway struggled Thursday as they generated almost no offense and were poor on the defensive end. Eriksson Ek also didn't get any power play ice time. Eriksson Ek at 21 still has plenty of time to develop into a difference maker, but a breakout doesn't look imminent after just one game.