Eriksson Ek suffered an undisclosed injury at practice Monday and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

According to Russo, Eriksson Ek is expected to be out longer than the mandatory seven days from his IR designation, though the Wild have yet to provide an update on his status. With the 28-year-old center out of action, Minnesota is expected to activate Jakub Lauko (lower body) ahead of Tuesday's clash with Detroit.