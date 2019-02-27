Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Late-game hero
Eriksson Ek scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.
The Wild were down trailing late in regulation before Zucker scored with 1:27 remaining, and Eriksson Ek followed it up with a goal just 26 seconds later. The Wild hung on to win as Eriksson Ek notched his second game-winning score of the season. He now has six goals and 13 points through 47 games with the big club.
More News
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Scores in first game since call-up•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Achieves promotion•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Headed back to minors•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Summoned by parent club•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Headed for minors•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Plays sparingly in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...