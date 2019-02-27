Eriksson Ek scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

The Wild were down trailing late in regulation before Zucker scored with 1:27 remaining, and Eriksson Ek followed it up with a goal just 26 seconds later. The Wild hung on to win as Eriksson Ek notched his second game-winning score of the season. He now has six goals and 13 points through 47 games with the big club.