Eriksson Ek scored twice on three shots and added two PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Eriksson Ek got the Wild on the board at 8:25 of the second period and put them ahead in the final minute of regulation. It's the first two-goal game of his career. The 23-year-old has six tallies, 23 points, 75 shots and 73 hits through 47 outings this season.