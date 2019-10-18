Eriksson Ek was seen leaving the arena following Thursday's loss to Montreal in a walking boot, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Eriksson Ek was much braver than some, blocking not one, but three slap shots from Shea Weber in one shift. All three shots appeared to shake up the Swede, but he was able to tough out the rest of the game despite getting extra treatment in the locker room during the game. The 22-year-old has just one assist in seven games this season, as the team dropped to 1-6-0 with Thursday's loss, scoring just 14 goals in that span. Expect the team to monitor Erikkson Ek on a day-to-day basis, with an update on specifics of his injury in the coming days.