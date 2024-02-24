Eriksson Ek produced an assist, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.
Eriksson Ek has seven goals and seven assists during his seven-game point streak. The 27-year-old center has shown excellent chemistry with Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy on the top line since the trio was assembled shortly after the All-Star break. Eriksson Ek is on pace for a career year with 53 points, 208 shots on net, 127 hits, 44 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating through 57 outings. He's looking like a true power forward with a solid two-way game.
