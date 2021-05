Eriksson Ek scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Eriksson Ek gave the Wild a 2-0 lead in the first period with his second goal of the postseason. He had another tally overturned for offside, which proved to be the turning point in the contest as the Wild's energy sagged while the Golden Knights took over. The Swede has two goals, 18 hits and 11 shots on net through three postseason outings.