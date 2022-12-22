Eriksson Ek scored a power-play goal on eight shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Eriksson Ek didn't get to play against his younger brother, Olle, who is the Ducks' current backup netminder. The elder Eriksson Ek instead scored his goal on Lukas Dostal in the third period to pad the Wild's lead. Through 11 games in December, Eriksson Ek has five goals and four helpers, with five of those nine points coming on the power play. He's up to 11 tallies, 26 points (10 on the power play), 100 shots on net, 48 hits, 20 blocked shots and 18 PIM through 32 contests.