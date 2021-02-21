Eriksson Ek scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Eriksson Ek was responsible for the Wild's last goal -- he finished off a passing play that went through Kevin Fiala and Ryan Hartman. The 24-year-old Eriksson Ek snapped a three-game mini-slump with the goal. He's up to six tallies, 10 points, a plus-11 rating, 38 shots on net and 27 hits in 14 contests. The Wild don't have a lot of offense, but Eriksson Ek could have a chance to top his career high of 29 points, which he set last year.