Eriksson Ek collected two goals in a 5-0 win over the Islanders on Monday.

Eriksson Ek dominated both special teams against the Islanders. He scored on a power-play goal on a tip-in from the slot to finish off the second period and then scored on a two-on-one breakout while shorthanded. Eriksson Ek also provided four shots, two PIM, three hits and a blocked shot in 18:30 TOI. The first-line center looks to lead the Wild against Tampa Bay on Thursday.