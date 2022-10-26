Eriksson Ek scored two goals in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.

He opened the scoring early in the first period by tapping home the rebound on a Brandon Duhaime shot that bounced off the end boards and got behind Jake Allen. Eriksson Ek then closed out the scoring with an empty netter late in the third. The 25-year-old posted career highs last season with 26 goals and 49 points, and he's off to a strong start in 2022-23 as well with four goals and five points through six games.