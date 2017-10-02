Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Likely to center third line
Eriksson Ek has likely won a spot on the Wild's roster as the third-line center, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The Wild could possibly keep Daniel Winnik on the roster and send Eriksson Ek to the minors, but he's most likely going to begin the season as the center on the third line with Zach Parise dealing with a back injury.
