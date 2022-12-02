Eriksson Ek recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over Edmonton.

Eriksson Ek tied the game 1-1 with a power-play goal early in the second period before adding an assist on Kirill Kaprizov's power-play tally later in the frame. The 25-year-old center has been productive of late with nine points in his last six games. Eriksson Ek is up to seven goals and 12 assists through 22 games this season. He should continue to offer solid upside centering Minnesota's top power-play unit.