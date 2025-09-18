Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Looks healthy to begin camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eriksson Ek (abdomen) participated in Thursday's scrimmage to begin training camp, signaling that he should be healthy ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Eriksson Ek underwent core muscle surgery during the offseason but appeared to be healthy, as expected, as the Wild opened camp Thursday. Over 46 regular-season appearances in 2024-25, Eriksson Ek accrued 14 goals, 15 assists, 82 hits, 36 blocked shots and 22 PIM while averaging 19:46 of ice time.
