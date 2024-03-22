Eriksson Ek (lower body) is questionable to play Saturday against the Blues, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Coach John Hynes said after practice Friday, that Eriksson Ek was a possibility Saturday. Eriksson Ek skated during practice, but he remained on the bench when the Wild partook in line rushes. He has 29 goals and 60 points in 66 games, one off his career high in points set last season. Eriksson Ek will be replaced on the top line by Marco Rossi, if he is unable to play.