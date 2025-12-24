Eriksson Ek scored a goal, placed four shots on net, served two PIM and had two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Nashville.

Eriksson Ek scored the last goal before overtime when he recorded the game-tying tally less than a minute into the second period. With the twine finder, he is up to nine goals, 27 points, 111 shots on net and 63 hits through 38 games this season. The 28-year-old center has 11 points in his last nine games while maintaining his strong two-way play style. Eriksson Ek's inclusion in the lineup has been a welcome sight for fantasy managers who drafted him after appearing in just 38 games a season ago. If he can stay healthy, he has plenty of time to reach 60-plus points and 100-plus hits in the same season for the third time in his career. His strong category coverage makes him a great player in nearly all fantasy formats moving forward.