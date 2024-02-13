Eriksson Ek scored two goals on four shots and added two PIM in Monday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Eriksson Ek gave the Wild a 2-1 lead in the first period and added an empty-netter to seal the win in the third. The 27-year-old center is surging with eight goals and 14 points over his last 10 outings while seeing top-line usage in a majority of those games. On the year, he's produced 23 tallies, 42 points, 193 shots on net, 102 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 52 appearances, putting him on track to finish around the 61-point campaign he had in 2022-23.