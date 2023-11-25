Eriksson Ek scored a power-play goal on six shots and added two PIM in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Eriksson Ek tied the game at 2-2 in the second period. The goal was his first in four games. The 26-year-old center has been quietly successful this season with nine tallies, seven assists, six power-play points, 63 shots on net, 27 hits, 18 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 18 outings. He had a career-high 61 points in 78 outings last season, and he's capable of making solid contributions across the board for fantasy.