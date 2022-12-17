Eriksson Ek crafted a power-play assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Eriksson Ek is posing a heavy burden for opponents. Over the past month alone --a 14-game sample -- he's generated six goals, nine assists and five power-play points. The heater can partially be attributed to Eriksson Ek's Corsi rating of 54.7 percent, which is a career high through his seven years of NHL service time.