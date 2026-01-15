default-cbs-image
Eriksson Ek (lower body) is doubtful Thursday against the Jets. Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Eriksson Ek is getting closer to returning and will travel with the team when they are in Buffalo on Saturday. Eriksson Ek will miss his third straight game Thursday and has 11 goals and 32 points across 45 appearances this season.

