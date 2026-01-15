Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Not playing Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eriksson Ek (lower body) is doubtful Thursday against the Jets. Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.
Eriksson Ek is getting closer to returning and will travel with the team when they are in Buffalo on Saturday. Eriksson Ek will miss his third straight game Thursday and has 11 goals and 32 points across 45 appearances this season.
More News
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Remains out against Devils•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Out of action Saturday•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Gets injured in collision•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Pots power-play tally Saturday•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Adds pair of helpers•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Two points in win•