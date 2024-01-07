Eriksson Ek surfaced with a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Eriksson Ek, a versatile forward in his eighth NHL season, is performing close to his career averages based on 15 goals and 26 total points through 38 games. As an added bonus, he's recorded seven goals and a pair of assists on the man advantage. Expectations for Eriksson Ek skyrocketed after we saw him register a career-high 61 points last season, and the Wild have steadily increased his ice time on an annual basis; he's averaging 20:47 in 2023-24.