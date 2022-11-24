Eriksson Ek was held scoreless on three shots, but logged two helpers in the Wild's 6-1 win over the Jets on Wednesday.

Eriksson Ek took the role of a facilitator Wednesday, racking up two helpers, along with three hits and one block in 18:40 of ice time. The six year veteran has 14 points through 19 contests this season, which is well on pace to yield the highest yearly point total of his career.