Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Officially removed from IR
Eriksson Ek (upper body) has been activated from injured reserve for Saturday's home game against the Avalanche.
After missing six straight games, Eriksson Ek is shaping up to assume third-line duty with Charlie Coyle and Matt Read. The versatile forward is a true scoring threat at even strength, but he's not an option for the man advantage which really limits his fantasy value.
