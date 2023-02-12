Eriksson Ek supplied a goal in a 3-2 shootout win over New Jersey on Saturday.
Eriksson Ek opened the game's scoring with his power-play marker at 5:52 of the first period. It was his 20th goal and 44th point in 52 games in 2022-23. Eriksson Ek is on a five-game scoring streak and has three goals and five points over that stretch.
