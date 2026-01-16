Eriksson Ek (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Matt Boldy (undisclosed) was also put on IR, while Hunter Haight and Nicolas Aube-Kubel have been summoned from the minors. Eriksson Ek hasn't played since Jan. 8, so his placement can be retroactive to that date, which would enable Minnesota to activate him whenever he's healthy. Still, the Wild presumably wouldn't have put Eriksson Ek on IR unless he was expected to miss at least one more game, so look for him to remain on the shelf Saturday versus Buffalo. He has 11 goals and 32 points in 45 appearances in 2025-26.