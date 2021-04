Eriksson Ek scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Eriksson Ek extended his point streak to seven games with his second-period tally. The 24-year-old center has put up four goals and three assists in that span. The Swede is up to 27 points, 105 shots on net, a plus-17 rating and 91 hits through 49 contests as an emerging top-six option for the Wild.