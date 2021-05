Eriksson Ek scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

Eriksson Ek has been strong in his last 11 games with six goals and four helpers in that span. The Swede is up to a career-high 30 points (19 goals, 11 assists), 116 shots on net, 100 hits and a plus-17 rating in 53 appearances this year.