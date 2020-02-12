Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Opening goal proves decisive
Eriksson Ek scored a power-play goal on two shots Tuesday in a 4-0 win over Vegas.
Eriksson Ek followed his own rebound and opened the scoring five-and-a-half-minutes into the game, potting his seventh goal of the year. He's now lit the lamp three times over the last three games with a pair of game-winners. The 23-year-old has produced 24 points in 49 games on the season.
More News
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Leads comeback with two goals•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Registers pair of helpers•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: First goal since Christmas•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Strong skating continues•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Points in five of last six games•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Expected to return Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.