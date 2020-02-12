Eriksson Ek scored a power-play goal on two shots Tuesday in a 4-0 win over Vegas.

Eriksson Ek followed his own rebound and opened the scoring five-and-a-half-minutes into the game, potting his seventh goal of the year. He's now lit the lamp three times over the last three games with a pair of game-winners. The 23-year-old has produced 24 points in 49 games on the season.