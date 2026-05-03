Eriksson Ek (lower body) will miss the first two games of Minnesota's second-round series against Colorado, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic on Sunday.

The Wild play in Game 1 against the Avalanche on Sunday, but Eriksson Ek didn't accompany his teammates on the road trip. However, the team is hopeful that Eriksson Ek can return for Game 3 on Saturday. He had three goals, five points, 24 shots on net and 15 hits in six games during Minnesota's first-round series win over Dallas.