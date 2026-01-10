Eriksson Ek (lower body) won't play Saturday versus the Islanders, Sarah McLellan of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Eriksson Ek will miss at least one game due to the injury. Ben Jones will draw into the Wild's lineup Saturday, but Ryan Hartman and Danila Yurov figure to get the biggest bumps in ice time to cover Eriksson Ek's absence. Eriksson Ek is considered day-to-day heading into Monday's game against the Devils.