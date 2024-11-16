Eriksson Ek (lower body) will not play Saturday versus Dallas, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Eriksson Ek left Thursday's game with the injury. The good news is that he is expected to rejoin practice Monday. Eriksson Ek has only one assist in his last six games, after starting the season with five goals and two helpers in eight contests.
