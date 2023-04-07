Eriksson Ek is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.
Eriksson Ek suffered the injury in the second period while blocking a shot. He is expected to miss the rest of the regular season and the start of the playoffs are in doubt at this time. Eriksson Ek has 23 goals and 61 points in 78 games this season.
