Eriksson Ek logged a pair of assists in Sunday's 4-3 win over Arizona.

Eriksson Ek forced a turnover before setting up Kirill Kaprizov for the game's opening tally in the first period. He'd add another helper on Jared Spurgeon's goal early in the third. Eriksson Ek has excelled as a playmaker recently with five assists in his last three contests. The 25-year-old center now has six goals and 11 assists in 21 games this season.